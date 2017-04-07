Montana could raise contribution limits with case pending

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana lawmakers are considering raising campaign contribution limits and allowing decisions on campaign finance violations to go to mediation.



The proposal would increase how much money political parties, committees and individuals can give to candidates. Republican Sen. Tom Richmond of Billings says that's in response to a federal judge ruling the state's limits are unconstitutionally low.



That case is not settled, though. An appeal is pending before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.



Outgoing Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl says the bill is written by political insiders for political insiders.



He says it would diminish the independence of the commissioner in overseeing campaign finance laws and it would benefit organizations and candidates who deliberately try to skirt campaign finance laws.



The bill has already passed the Senate and was heard Friday in the House Judiciary Committee.

