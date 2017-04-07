Montana could raise contribution limits with case pending

By MATT VOLZ
Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana lawmakers are considering raising campaign contribution limits and allowing decisions on campaign finance violations to go to mediation.
The proposal would increase how much money political parties, committees and individuals can give to candidates. Republican Sen. Tom Richmond of Billings says that's in response to a federal judge ruling the state's limits are unconstitutionally low.
That case is not settled, though. An appeal is pending before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Outgoing Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl says the bill is written by political insiders for political insiders.
He says it would diminish the independence of the commissioner in overseeing campaign finance laws and it would benefit organizations and candidates who deliberately try to skirt campaign finance laws.
The bill has already passed the Senate and was heard Friday in the House Judiciary Committee.
Please stay away from that area for your safety and the safety of the first responders.
After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.
Hundreds of bike riders paid respect to fallen Whitefish firefighter and paramedic Ben Parsons who passed away in an avalanche this past January.
We went to the marina in Whitefish to speak with those that work on the boat dock to get safety tips for operating jet skis.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us the male that was found unresponsive near a Jet ski on July 3rd was 39 year old Robert Paul Trejo of Ocala Florida.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
