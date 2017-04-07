Governor uses veto pen to push mail-only voting

After Fairfield's Ryder Meyer found out one of his closest friends, Lauryn Goldhahn, had been in a fatal car accident, he immediately flew out with other students to Seattle.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.
Nate Brunett wrestles in the 160-pound weight class. As a sophomore, he was All-State. Impressive, considering he tried wrestling after being cut from the basketball team.
Missoula's own Montana Super Skippers jump rope team had an impressive showing at the national and international competitions in Orlando, Florida.
This past Fourth of July was quieter than usual for the Missoula Police Department.
In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana state employee who said he got hurt at work and claimed disability from the state's workers' compensation insurer but was actually injured riding a motorcycle has admitted to a felony.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Helena as 23-year-old Katherine Spencer.
Please stay away from that area for your safety and the safety of the first responders.
After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.
Hundreds of bike riders paid respect to fallen Whitefish firefighter and paramedic Ben Parsons who passed away in an avalanche this past January.
We went to the marina in Whitefish to speak with those that work on the boat dock to get safety tips for operating jet skis.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us the male that was found unresponsive near a Jet ski on July 3rd was 39 year old Robert Paul Trejo of Ocala Florida.
LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
Hundreds of bike riders paid respect to fallen Whitefish firefighter and paramedic Ben Parsons who passed away in an avalanche this past January.
Due to the prolonged heat, organizers of the Missoula Marathon are cutting the time the course is open to runners for the first time in its 11-year history.
MISSOULA- Those with the Missoula Marathon say they are cutting the length of the race down, due to heat.
Please stay away from that area for your safety and the safety of the first responders.
A plane crashed into the Yellowstone river near Big Timber.
