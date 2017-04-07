Governor uses veto pen to push mail-only voting - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Governor uses veto pen to push mail-only voting

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A mail-only ballot for the May 25 congressional election remains a possibility.
    
Using his veto pen, Gov. Steve Bullock rewrote a bill awaiting his signature to include a provision allowing counties to conduct the special election by mail.
    
His amendatory veto will need approval from both chambers of the Legislature. The Senate had already consented to the mail-only ballot, but House Republicans successfully blocked the measure from a floor debate.
    
An overwhelming number of country elections officials have been pushing lawmakers to allow the election to be conducted by mail. They argued that it could save them as much as $750,000 and would save them from the logistical nightmares of setting up polling places and hiring workers on such short notice.

  • Missoula | KalispellMore>>

  • Montana jump rope team takes first in international competition

    Montana jump rope team takes first in international competition

    Friday, July 7 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-07-07 22:14:10 GMT

    Missoula's own Montana Super Skippers jump rope team had an impressive showing at the national and international competitions in Orlando, Florida. 

    Missoula's own Montana Super Skippers jump rope team had an impressive showing at the national and international competitions in Orlando, Florida. 

  • Missoula Police receive fewer calls on July Fourth

    Missoula Police receive fewer calls on July Fourth

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-07-05 23:07:16 GMT

    This past Fourth of July was quieter than usual for the Missoula Police Department. 

    This past Fourth of July was quieter than usual for the Missoula Police Department. 

  • Tee It Up: Old Works

    Tee It Up: Old Works

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-07-04 22:19:05 GMT

    In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!

    In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.