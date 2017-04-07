Governor uses veto pen to push mail-only voting

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A mail-only ballot for the May 25 congressional election remains a possibility.



Using his veto pen, Gov. Steve Bullock rewrote a bill awaiting his signature to include a provision allowing counties to conduct the special election by mail.



His amendatory veto will need approval from both chambers of the Legislature. The Senate had already consented to the mail-only ballot, but House Republicans successfully blocked the measure from a floor debate.



An overwhelming number of country elections officials have been pushing lawmakers to allow the election to be conducted by mail. They argued that it could save them as much as $750,000 and would save them from the logistical nightmares of setting up polling places and hiring workers on such short notice.