Active AMBER Alert: Teen Elizabeth Thomas still missing

It’s been more than three weeks since 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas was allegedly abducted by 50-year-old Tad Cummins from Columbia, Tennessee.

AMBER Alerts remain active in Tennessee and Alabama; however, law enforcement believes Elizabeth and Tad could be anywhere today.

Anyone with information should call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-380-5733.

Law enforcement has urged caution and asked anyone who sees the pair to not approach and immediately contact law enforcement.

Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas goes by the name Elizabeth or Beth. She was last seen on March 13, 2017. She may be in the company of Tad Cummins.

A felony warrant is on file for Cummins.

They may be traveling in a 2015 silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee license plates 976ZPT, similar to the one shown below:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released surveillance images of Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas shopping at a store in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma from the afternoon of March 15th: https://tbinewsroom.com/2017/03/31/amber-alert-update-6-elizabeth-thomas/