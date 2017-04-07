World leaders rally around US after missile strikes - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

World leaders rally around US after missile strikes

Posted: Updated:

BEIRUT (AP) - World leaders have rallied around the United States after it launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to this week's chemical attack, while Russia condemned the move and suspended coordination with the U.S. in Syria's congested skies.

The attack, which marked the first time the U.S. has targeted President Bashar Assad's forces, was condemned by his allies in Russia and Iran but hailed by the Syrian opposition and its backers, who hope for a turning point in the civil war.

Photo: The White House
Photo: Roderick Eubanks / DVIDS

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.