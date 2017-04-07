World leaders rally around US after missile strikes

BEIRUT (AP) - World leaders have rallied around the United States after it launched a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to this week's chemical attack, while Russia condemned the move and suspended coordination with the U.S. in Syria's congested skies.

The attack, which marked the first time the U.S. has targeted President Bashar Assad's forces, was condemned by his allies in Russia and Iran but hailed by the Syrian opposition and its backers, who hope for a turning point in the civil war.

