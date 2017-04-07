Shrine Circus returns for the 70th year without some familiar faces

This weekend marks the 70th anniversary of the Shrine Circus in Missoula, and it's returning without some familiar faces, following a city ordinance that bans exotic and wild animals.

The circus will still have everything from acrobats and pony and dog shows to the high-wires and human circus acts. But, organizers from the Western Montana Shine Club say it really is too hard to say at this point what effect it will have when the elephants, tigers and bears have the night off.

Some people are excited that exotic animals won't be on display, others are bummed to see a years-old tradition come to an end.

Shrine Circus chairman Dean Gilmore remembers going to the circus when he was little. Back then he thought all the circus acts were great, a sentiment that remains with him today. However Missoula City Council didn't feel the same way and adopted an ordinance last year banning exotic and wild animals for non-educational purposes.

This was a move that Shriners fought hard against and while Gilmore says he's sad to see those popular acts go, the show must go on. It will continue to go on as long as the Shriners can keep it running before it starts dipping into funds they need to promote their main focus.

"Which is in support of sending kids over to the hospitals and if it gets to the point where it costs us more to put on the circus that we generate, we'll have to think of a different direction," says Gilmore.

Last year, they raised enough money to pay for the travel and lodging expenses of 500 children who received treatment from the Shrine Hospital in Spokane.

Gilmore says they've handed out more than 14,000 tickets to grade-school kids and already, they've had several calls to see if it is in fact still going on. Kids will also get in free again this year after several businesses in the community have paid for their admissions costs.

Gilmore hopes the community will come support Shriners and their purpose to help children by attending the circus, with or without exotic animals.