Finally Friday and it looks like rain with a few t’storms possible. Expect gusty winds 25-35 mph with stronger gusts over the higher mountain passes. The weekend looks a bit soggy with a chance of snow Sunday. Here are Friday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 61°/36° Butte: 56°/29° Kalispell: 53°/32° Missoula: 57°/34°