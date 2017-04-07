MT Public Radio reliant on donor money in the face of pending bu - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MT Public Radio reliant on donor money in the face of pending budget cuts

MISSOULA -

Montana Public Radio is counting on listeners more than ever to keep programs running as threats of federal-funding cuts loom.

There are just a few days left for MTPR to meet the fundraising goal of its annual spring pledge drive: $660,000. That's big portion of their $2.3 million budget.

MTPR receives 73% of its funds from donors. The remaining 27% comes from federal funding and the University of Montana, both insecure sources of revenue in coming years.  The trump team wants to prioritize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which MTPR receives a grant from. And as UM faces pending budget cuts, it's unclear how or if that will affect public radio.

 The director of the Montana Broadcast Center, Ray Ekness, says public radio offers a vital service to the community. Its programming is free and for some rural areas, it's the only service that provides them with news, music or public affairs programs.

Organizers say the drive has been going strong and they're on track to meet their goal, but they can't take that for granted just yet. They say the time to donate is now for anyone who listens to public radio.

"They've stepped up their giving as we've had different needs and our budget pictures been changing. So I have every confidence and faith in our audience. People really are connected to this program service, to the music and the children's programming and the news service that we provide, so we know it's a value and we know that our donors are going to step forward," says Linda Talbott, MTPR Development Director.

Donations can be made through Sunday night by calling the phone bank at 406-243-6400, which is open from 6 am to 12 am or donating online. As always, pets will bring the drive home. Listeners can call and pledge on behalf of their animal on Sunday night, something Talbott says often a huge success. 

