Dollars and Sense: Preventing spring home improvement scams

From roof inspections to furnace repairs, from cleaning out your gutters to repaving your driveway, whew! 

The list of spring cleaning projects can be endless for any homeowner.

But if you need need a hand to complete these projects, the Better Business Bureau is warning of some helpers, who could leave your home worse than they found it.

As the BBB's Dan Buchta tells ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall, it can start with a knock on the door, a phone call, and now, even an email or a text. Another new twist to the common repairman scam? A springtime call from a service technician, telling a homeowner that they are overdue for an annual cleaning and tune-up on their furnace.

Watch the video above to find out more about spring home improvement scams, and what you can do to prevent them.

Also, if you feel that you've been scammed, or nearly avoided one, fill out a complain on the BBB's Scam Tracker website. The information will also be shared with law enforcement to help prevent future scams.

