MT Resources tests remote control boat in Berkeley Pit

It's important information to gather more and new information about the famous Berkeley Pit.

But instead of putting any employees at risk, Montana Resources has decided to launch a remote control boat out into the pit to do the dirty work.

Mark Thompson with Montana Resources said they have been testing their remote control boat every Wednesday for the past two weeks.

Thompson said the boat was upgraded to be unmanned, so no one would be a risk when trying to collect water samples.

However, the first time testing the boat in the pit was unsuccessful.

During the first test, Thompson said there were some technical difficulties and quickly took the boat out.

The upgrades to the boat were made possible by Atlantic Richfield Co. and Montana Tech.

Montana Resources hopes soon that the boat will be able to collect water sample soon, so they can learn more about toxic pit water.