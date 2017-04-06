MT Resources tests remote control boat in Berkeley Pit - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MT Resources tests remote control boat in Berkeley Pit

Posted: Updated:
© By: Mark Thompson © By: Mark Thompson
BUTTE -

It's important information to gather more and new information about the famous Berkeley Pit.

But instead of putting any employees at risk, Montana Resources has decided to launch a remote control boat out into the pit to do the dirty work. 

Mark Thompson with Montana Resources said they have been testing their remote control boat every Wednesday for the past two weeks. 

Thompson said the boat was upgraded to be unmanned, so no one would be a risk when trying to collect water samples.

However, the first time testing the boat in the pit was unsuccessful. 

During the first test, Thompson said there were some technical difficulties and quickly took the boat out.

The upgrades to the boat were made possible by Atlantic Richfield Co. and Montana Tech.

Montana Resources hopes soon that the boat will be able to collect water sample soon, so they can learn more about toxic pit water. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • Missoula Marathon shortened for first time ever due to heat waves

    Missoula Marathon shortened for first time ever due to heat waves

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:51:09 GMT

    Due to the prolonged heat, organizers of the Missoula Marathon are cutting the time the course is open to runners for the first time in its 11-year history. 

    Due to the prolonged heat, organizers of the Missoula Marathon are cutting the time the course is open to runners for the first time in its 11-year history. 

  • HIGH fire danger in Glacier National Park and Northwest Montana

    HIGH fire danger in Glacier National Park and Northwest Montana

    Saturday, July 8 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-07-08 20:46:36 GMT

    After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.

    After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.

  • Fully engulfed house fire in Ravalli County

    Fully engulfed house fire in Ravalli County

    Saturday, July 8 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-07-08 23:09:55 GMT

    Please stay away from that area for your safety and the safety of the first responders.

    Please stay away from that area for your safety and the safety of the first responders.

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:35:46 GMT

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.