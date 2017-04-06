Preparing your car for warmer weather - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Preparing your car for warmer weather

Posted: Updated:
BUTTE -

Spring is here and it's time to change those winter tires. 

Mark Lisac owner of Lisac's tires said this is normally the time of year to make the change. 

Winter tires are made of a soft rubber compound, which helps maintain a good grip on icy roads, but if you continue to drive with them they can wear down fast and will be forced to replace them sooner than you thought. 

But Lisac added when you do remove your tires try to store them in a good place, because winter will be back.

"If you can try to store your tires in a nice cool place. Try to get them off the ground and maybe put some wood underneath them. Don't leave them outside in the grass, they will web faster," said Lisac

However, state law requires that snow tires must be removed by May 31st.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:35:46 GMT

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

  • Missoula Marathon shortened for first time ever due to heat waves

    Missoula Marathon shortened for first time ever due to heat waves

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:51:09 GMT

    Due to the prolonged heat, organizers of the Missoula Marathon are cutting the time the course is open to runners for the first time in its 11-year history. 

    Due to the prolonged heat, organizers of the Missoula Marathon are cutting the time the course is open to runners for the first time in its 11-year history. 

  • Fully engulfed house fire in Ravalli County

    Fully engulfed house fire in Ravalli County

    Saturday, July 8 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-07-08 23:09:55 GMT

    Please stay away from that area for your safety and the safety of the first responders.

    Please stay away from that area for your safety and the safety of the first responders.

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • Deputies arrest Spokane County man who admitted to having sexual contact with dogs and a horse

    Deputies arrest Spokane County man who admitted to having sexual contact with dogs and a horse

    Thursday, August 13 2015 7:39 PM EDT2015-08-13 23:39:36 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man accused of filming himself having sexual contact with several animals, and then threatening to kill people he thought turned the videos over to SCRAPS. Deputy Mark Gregory told KHQ the video shows Travis Joy having sexual relations with three dogs and a horse. 
    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man accused of filming himself having sexual contact with several animals, and then threatening to kill people he thought turned the videos over to SCRAPS. Deputy Mark Gregory told KHQ the video shows Travis Joy having sexual relations with three dogs and a horse. 

  • Preppers say it's important to be ready for natural disasters

    Preppers say it's important to be ready for natural disasters

    Friday, July 7 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-07-07 05:45:36 GMT
    When it comes to being prepared, there is a large network of Americans many here in the northwest who take it to the next level. Not only do preppers get ready for natural disasters, they prepare for any situation that could lead to the end of civilization. "If you have not prepared in advance one second later it's too late," said Sue Williams. Sue Williams is the owner Mountain View Off Grid Living in Idaho. Looking at Williams’ online shop gives you an idea of wh...
    When it comes to being prepared, there is a large network of Americans many here in the northwest who take it to the next level. Not only do preppers get ready for natural disasters, they prepare for any situation that could lead to the end of civilization. "If you have not prepared in advance one second later it's too late," said Sue Williams. Sue Williams is the owner Mountain View Off Grid Living in Idaho. Looking at Williams’ online shop gives you an idea of wh...

  • HIGH fire danger in Glacier National Park and Northwest Montana

    HIGH fire danger in Glacier National Park and Northwest Montana

    Saturday, July 8 2017 4:46 PM EDT2017-07-08 20:46:36 GMT

    After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.

    After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.