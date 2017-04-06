Preparing your car for warmer weather

LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.
Due to the prolonged heat, organizers of the Missoula Marathon are cutting the time the course is open to runners for the first time in its 11-year history.
Please stay away from that area for your safety and the safety of the first responders.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
After a week of 90 degree heat the fire danger in Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park has moved to high.
