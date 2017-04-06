Preparing your car for warmer weather

Spring is here and it's time to change those winter tires.

Mark Lisac owner of Lisac's tires said this is normally the time of year to make the change.

Winter tires are made of a soft rubber compound, which helps maintain a good grip on icy roads, but if you continue to drive with them they can wear down fast and will be forced to replace them sooner than you thought.

But Lisac added when you do remove your tires try to store them in a good place, because winter will be back.

"If you can try to store your tires in a nice cool place. Try to get them off the ground and maybe put some wood underneath them. Don't leave them outside in the grass, they will web faster," said Lisac.

However, state law requires that snow tires must be removed by May 31st.