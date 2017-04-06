Montana governor rejects bill banning Shariah law in courts
Posted:
Updated:
By Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gov. Steve Bullock has vetoed a bill that would have banned Shariah and other foreign laws from being used in Montana courtrooms.
In his veto message Thursday, Bullock said the measure would "upend our legal system and debase what we stand for as Montanans and Americans."
Montana was one of the 13 states considering legislation seeking to prevent the use of foreign law in state court. While the bill's focus was not on Shariah law, some supporters openly specifically spoke out against the religious law used in some parts of the Islamic world.
Some Republicans sided with Democrats in opposing the measure, but could not block it from going to the governor.
Bullock said in his veto message "there is absolutely no need for this bill."
