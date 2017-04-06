STOP: Invasive mussels from entering Montana's lakes

As you and your family are getting ready for spring and summer, you want to think twice before you put your boat into the water.

Georgia Smies with the Salish and Kootnai Confederation says, for the first time invasive mussel species have been detected in the Tiber River in Montana.

The Kootnai Tribes are doing everything they can to prevent the mussels from entering their sacred waterways.

These mussels can clog pipes, kill thousands of fish, and have been linked to cause severe GI tract illnesses in children.

The tribes have closed Pablo Reservoir and Ninepipes to all watercraft, but enforce the motto "clean, drain, dry" for all boats on other bodies of water.

Felony charges and a 5 thousand dollar fine are the penalty if boaters knowingly transport mussels from one waterbody to another.

Jim Elser with the Flathead Biological Station tells ABCFOX they have a new way to test specifically for mussel DNA, “Every species has a unique DNA sequence that's unique to it and not any other species. Once we know what that unique sequence is we can develop probes that can find that sequence in a sample that we collect."

This testing allows biologists to find mussel DNA on a microscopic level, locate the mussel problem and stop them from spreading.