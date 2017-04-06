Can you guess Montana's internet guilty pleasure?

An internet date site is compiling stats from each state to find out web user's guilty pleasures....

In a release sent out, those with the site say the analysts at HighSpeedInternet.com just wrapped up a national report that reveals each state's online guilty pleasure.

According to our data, the kids in Montana aren't getting into as much trouble online as they are in states like Texas or New Mexico.

While some states were caught searching XXX content and sugar daddy sites, Montana was keeping it PG with cat videos. Good on you, citizens of Montana!

We all have our moments of weakness, especially on the internet—thank goodness we can delete our browser history.

What we can’t delete, though, is Google Trends data. This is excellent for our purposes today because now we can revel in each state’s embarrassing, gross, or bizarre online guilty pleasure!

Curious about how we determined your state’s guilty pleasure?

Our team developed a comprehensive list of indulgent topics people can search for on the internet, cross-referenced the list with Google Trends data, and then determined which topics people in your area are most likely to type into their search bar.

Take, for instance, the prevalence of sugar-daddy and sugar-mama sites, which are especially popular in retiree-friendly states.

States with the most singles prefer online dating, but states with the smallest dating pool fill their time with something entirely different and oddly comforting—read on to learn what keeps our most lonely singles busy on a Friday night!