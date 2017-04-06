Documents reveal new details about nurse who allegedly stole meds

A Billings Clinic nurse accused of taking prescription pain killers from patients has less than two weeks to request a hearing if he wants to keep his license. Patients throughout the state were notified when Billings Clinic discovered a nurse was taking Fentanyl and replacing it with saline.

Donald Mills has not yet been charged in a courtroom, but documents from the Department of Labor and Industry show his nursing license was suspended Thursday, March 30 following an investigation by a screening panel from the Montana Board of Nursing.

The panel found Mills began taking the medication in November of 2016 to treat his neck and shoulder pain. The panel suspended Mills' license saying his actions put public health at risk.

Documents say Mills initially started taking Fentanyl that was leftover from patient doses, reporting any overages as waste. Later, documents say, he began swapping the schedule II controlled substance for saline. The say Mills did this for "several weeks" and "acknowledged diverting during every nursing shift he worked during that time period."

In an interview with investigators, Mills said he used Fentanyl while on shift, but "denied feeling 'under the influence' while working and did not believe his use of Fentanyl impacted his ability to practice nursing."

Billings Clinic notified 341 patients about the incident when they discovered it. Some expressed concern, others said they appreciated the notice.