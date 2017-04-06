Two Bobcat football players suspended after drug arrests - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Two Bobcat football players suspended after drug arrests

BOZEMAN -

Two Bobcat football players, Junior Naijiel Hale and senior redshirt Darren Gardenhire, are suspended indefinitely from the team, the day after both were arrested for felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs.

Head coach Jeff Choate made the announcement Thursday morning, but did not specify why the players were being suspended.

Both Hale and Gardenhire were taken into custody yesterday after investigators with the Missouri River Drug Task Force served a search warrant of their apartment and found a small amount of marijuana. Drug sniffing dogs smelled around both mens' vehicles and detected the scent of alleged dangerous drugs. Investigators seized the vehicles and are applying for a search warrant to look inside the vehicles.

Hale was charged with two counts of felony drug distribution and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Gardenhire was charged with felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs.

Court documents state in late February Hale and Gardenhire sold Xanax to confidential informants with the Missouri River Drug Task Force. Hale allegedly arranged two different sales to two different informants. Gardenhire allegedly met one of the informants and sold them the pills.

Another person allegedly completed the second sale Hale is accused of setting up.

Xanax is a Schedule 4 controlled substance. Xanax is the number one prescribed psychiatric medication in the United States and is used to treat anxiety and depression. 

Hale transferred to Montana State from the University of Washington in January, 2016, and played in two games last fall. Gardenhire transferred from UW in January, 2017.

