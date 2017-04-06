UPDATE: Suspects on the run after morning stabbing

Missoula Police say they believe a stabbing that occurred Thursday morning was part of a dispute over ownership of a car. Initially the victim told police the vehicle was stolen from a relative. Police say the vehicle was not reported as stolen.

They say the victim knows the other two people involved. The victim has been treated and released from the hospital.

Police say there does not appear to be a threat to the community.

One man was taken to the hospital and two suspects are on the run after an apparent morning stabbing in Missoula.

Missoula Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh said a man in a truck approached two men in a white passenger car in the Krispy Kreme parking lot Thursday morning. Welsh said the man in the truck thought the white car was a relative's and had recently been stolen. He said a fight broke out and the man in the truck ended up with a stab wound to the chest.

Welsh said the two men left in the white passenger car. The victim made it to Denny's and was then taken to the hospital. Police are working to get suspect information.

The extent of injuries were not immediately clear.