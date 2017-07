Looks like a little more light rain today and not as much sunshine. Temperatures are slowly warming up, so we’re not expecting as much snow. T’Storms are starting appear in the extended forecast. A few of us could hear the rumble of thunder in the next few days. Here are Thursday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 64°/35° Butte: 60°/34° Kalispell: 57°/36° Missoula: 61°/38°