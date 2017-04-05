'Operation Desert Snow' a new way to fight drug traffickers in M - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

'Operation Desert Snow' a new way to fight drug traffickers in Montana

Posted: Updated:
LIBBY -

Nestled up nicely to the Canadian border, Lincoln County acts as gateway for drug traffickers to sneak through and in recent years drug activity has increased.

Sheriff Roby Bowe tells us about a memorable case last summer, "Nothing to that caliber, it was one of the biggest cases in Lincoln County and the state of Montana."

Bowe is talking about three men who attempted to smuggle one hundred fifty pounds of cocaine and fifty pounds of meth into Canada.

Bowe says drug smugglers get creative taking drugs on foot, on snowmobiles and helicopters, “It does happen, stuff coming across the border and then stuff coming into the border from Canada."

And Libby residents are noticing, Carl Leggings tells us, "We have a huge problem here you know, and everyone knows somebody that's affected by it.  And any way we can curtail drugs coming into the community."

Others like Curtis Umscheie think open dialogue will help piece together a way to stop drug smuggling,: " We have to be more vigilant I think.  Talk to our community leaders, talk to other people in the community to find out what we can do to help curve the smuggling of illegal drugs across our borders."

So here's what Sheriff Bowe says he is doing now, his officer enroll in advanced training called Operation Desert Snow.

Here officers learn special interviewing techniques and signs to look for when pulling over a suspicious vehicle.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • Missoula Marathon shortened for first time ever due to heat waves

    Missoula Marathon shortened for first time ever due to heat waves

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:51:09 GMT

    Due to the prolonged heat, organizers of the Missoula Marathon are cutting the time the course is open to runners for the first time in its 11-year history. 

    Due to the prolonged heat, organizers of the Missoula Marathon are cutting the time the course is open to runners for the first time in its 11-year history. 

  • Local bar left with damages from earthquake

    Local bar left with damages from earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:29:11 GMT

    In Lincoln, local businesses are picking up the mess left behind by a 5.8 Earthquake. 

    In Lincoln, local businesses are picking up the mess left behind by a 5.8 Earthquake. 

  • North Korea's Hairstyles Are Not Optional, They Are Mandated

    North Korea's Hairstyles Are Not Optional, They Are Mandated

    Monday, February 25 2013 11:26 AM EST2013-02-25 16:26:16 GMT
    YAHOO.COM - If you're a fashion-forward lady living in Pyongyang the capital and largest city in North Korea, you take your beauty cues from a government-mandated hair menu featuring 18 styles.
    YAHOO.COM - If you're a fashion-forward lady living in Pyongyang the capital and largest city in North Korea, you take your beauty cues from a government-mandated hair menu featuring 18 styles.

  • Investigators Search Snake River For 'Potential' Body

    Investigators Search Snake River For 'Potential' Body

    Tuesday, November 22 2016 11:20 AM EST2016-11-22 16:20:45 GMT
    With the help of Spokane County Dive Teams, Asotin County deputies continued their search on the Snake River after a "suspicious" tip.
    With the help of Spokane County Dive Teams, Asotin County deputies continued their search on the Snake River after a "suspicious" tip. Investigators say about a month ago they received a tip from two fisherman. Investigators say the fisherman's anchor was getting caught on something at the bottom of the river.

  • PHOTOS: Semi-truck rollover shuts down Vantage Bridge

    PHOTOS: Semi-truck rollover shuts down Vantage Bridge

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:34:36 GMT

    VANTAGE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol closed Vantage Bridge following a rollover crash involving a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.Initial information from WSP is that a semi-truck driver hauling hay was driving around the curve on the east side of the bridge too fast and rolled. The semi-truck hit a passenger truck and trapped the driver inside.

    VANTAGE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol closed Vantage Bridge following a rollover crash involving a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.Initial information from WSP is that a semi-truck driver hauling hay was driving around the curve on the east side of the bridge too fast and rolled. The semi-truck hit a passenger truck and trapped the driver inside.

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • Yellowstone's Norris campground closed to new campers

    Yellowstone's Norris campground closed to new campers

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-07-06 16:46:27 GMT

    YELLOWSTONE NATL. PARK- Currently, the Norris Campground is closed to new campers. There is no running water at the campground and at most employee residences. 

    YELLOWSTONE NATL. PARK- Currently, the Norris Campground is closed to new campers. There is no running water at the campground and at most employee residences. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.