'Operation Desert Snow' a new way to fight drug traffickers in Montana

Nestled up nicely to the Canadian border, Lincoln County acts as gateway for drug traffickers to sneak through and in recent years drug activity has increased.

Sheriff Roby Bowe tells us about a memorable case last summer, "Nothing to that caliber, it was one of the biggest cases in Lincoln County and the state of Montana."

Bowe is talking about three men who attempted to smuggle one hundred fifty pounds of cocaine and fifty pounds of meth into Canada.

Bowe says drug smugglers get creative taking drugs on foot, on snowmobiles and helicopters, “It does happen, stuff coming across the border and then stuff coming into the border from Canada."

And Libby residents are noticing, Carl Leggings tells us, "We have a huge problem here you know, and everyone knows somebody that's affected by it. And any way we can curtail drugs coming into the community."

Others like Curtis Umscheie think open dialogue will help piece together a way to stop drug smuggling,: " We have to be more vigilant I think. Talk to our community leaders, talk to other people in the community to find out what we can do to help curve the smuggling of illegal drugs across our borders."

So here's what Sheriff Bowe says he is doing now, his officer enroll in advanced training called Operation Desert Snow.

Here officers learn special interviewing techniques and signs to look for when pulling over a suspicious vehicle.