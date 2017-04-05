Mix Feelings on Brewery Bill

LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.
Due to the prolonged heat, organizers of the Missoula Marathon are cutting the time the course is open to runners for the first time in its 11-year history.
In Lincoln, local businesses are picking up the mess left behind by a 5.8 Earthquake.
VANTAGE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol closed Vantage Bridge following a rollover crash involving a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.Initial information from WSP is that a semi-truck driver hauling hay was driving around the curve on the east side of the bridge too fast and rolled. The semi-truck hit a passenger truck and trapped the driver inside.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
YELLOWSTONE NATL. PARK- Currently, the Norris Campground is closed to new campers. There is no running water at the campground and at most employee residences.
