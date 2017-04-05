Mix Feelings on Brewery Bill

Instead of Democrat versus Republican, It's brewery versus bar in the Montana Legislature.

However, now even big breweries are dropping their support of a house bill that would have allowed them to barrel more beer.

Wednesday, founders of Big Sky and Kettlehouse Breweries, who both said they no longer support house Bill 541, after the senate amended the bill and changed the barreling limit.

Now the breweries said it's pretty much pointless and could even hurt their business.

"The senate added three amendments and one of those dropped that number from 60,000 down to 12,000 barrels does almost no body any good and it really defeats the entire point of the bill in the first place. So, no we don't like it," said Neal Leathers, Co-Founder Big Sky Brewing Co.

The original house bill carried by both Democrat and Republican lawmakers was to change what defines a small brewery based on how many barrels of beer they produce every year.

This affects how they are taxed and how much beer they can serve to the public in taprooms.

However, breweries like Kettlehouse and Big Sky said increasing the current limit of 10,000 barrels to 60,000 would be great for business.

But opponents of the original left out a big contenders like taverns and bars.

"We need to do is to get a big enough coalition on board and put enough good things in the bill that different parties define different things as what is good," said John Iverson, Lobbyist Montana Tavern Association.

Bill sponsor Ellie Hill said the amended version could hit the senate floor as soon as Thursday.