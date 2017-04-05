New Montana dinosaur is named after world's top paleontologist - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New Montana dinosaur is named after world's top paleontologist

BOZEMAN -

A newly-discovered Dinosaur takes the name of the world's top paleontologist.

While paleontologist Jack Horner calls Montana home, the tyrannosaurus named in his honor roamed the state 75 million years ago.

The Museum of the Rockies is where the new Dino resident is settling in.

The new species is named Daspletosaurus Horneri, which means "Horner's Frightful Lizard.” ABC FOX Montana spoke with one MSU Paleontologist who suggested this name in honor of the mentorship Horner has given him and other up and coming paleontologists.

"it’s named after Jack Horner for multiple reasons one is that he supported people like myself as a grad student, his part in museum of the Rockies and his paleontological lab that was collecting and preparing the specimen,"  said David Varricchio, MSU associate professor of paleontology.

David Varricchio, MSU associate professor of paleontology, discovered and excavated some of the new specimens.

"The specimen I dug up was both exciting and frustrating it was just a massive irregular jumble of bones," said Varricchio.

He says this new species falls into Horner’s previous hypothesis.

"It fits into how we view Evolution in these areas in the cretaceous the idea that inches of dinosaurs evolved over time in Montana was first proposed by Jack Horner in 1992."

In Varricchio’s paper, “A new tyrannosaur with evidence for anagenesis and crocodile-like facial sensory system,”  he describes the physical features of the new species.http://www.nature.com/articles/srep44942

"It's a big Tyrannosaurus, not quite as big as a T Rex kind of like a T-Rex’s smaller cousin,” said Varricchio. “It's got a big head 3 1/2 feet long with small dinky arms that we make fun of. It has two massive legs and a big head full of nasty teeth. Their skin and scales were much like a crocodile."

Varricchio says like himself many students have come to school in Montana, because of the new findings over the years.

"We have about 40 students most of them are out of state who are drawn because of the Jack Horner and Montana's representation for dinosaurs and it's one of the few programs where you can study paleontology as an undergrad,” said Varricchio.

Varricchio says he expects more new findings here in Montana in the future.

"Montana has certainly been important for dinosaur research from a historical perspective there's been dinosaurs found here in the 1870s T-Rex Triceratopswere found a hundred years ago,” said Varricchio. “They continues to produce really interesting dinosaurs there still is dinosaurs, dinosaur eggs and things like that to find in Montana."

If you want to check out the dinosaur its up for display now.

The Museum of the Rockies spring hours are 9 am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.

