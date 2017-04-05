FDA approves more drugs, and faster, than Europe, study says

MISSOULA- Those with the Missoula Marathon say they are cutting the length of the race down, due to heat.

MISSOULA- Those with the Missoula Marathon say they are cutting the length of the race down, due to heat.

ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.

ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.

When it comes to being prepared, there is a large network of Americans many here in the northwest who take it to the next level. Not only do preppers get ready for natural disasters, they prepare for any situation that could lead to the end of civilization. "If you have not prepared in advance one second later it's too late," said Sue Williams. Sue Williams is the owner Mountain View Off Grid Living in Idaho. Looking at Williams’ online shop gives you an idea of wh...