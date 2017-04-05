Lolo double shooting deemed accidental

The double shooting in January outside of Lolo that left a man and woman dead appears to have been an accident that followed a struggle over a handgun.

The Missoula County Attorney is charging Anthony Vallier with theft and tampering with physical evidence, but not with homicide.

Court documents show that Vallier and his girlfriend, 43-year-old Tonya Gilliam, were in his cabin on the evening of January 9th behind Roper's Lounge on Highway 12, west of Lolo.



Vallier and another man, Bradley Stover, were negotiating the sale of a handgun when Vallier says Stover unexpectedly fired the gun hitting Vallier's girlfriend.

Investigators say a struggle over the gun ensued between the two men and Stover was shot.



Both Stover and Gilliam died from their wounds.



Investigators say Vallier ended up keeping the money Stover was going to pay him for the gun without disclosing the money to police which is what led to the theft and tampering charges.

Vallier could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

His arraignment is set for April 11 in Missoula District Court.