Clouds are already rolling into North-West Montana ahead of our next weather system. Forecast highs should be a bit warmer this week, so we’re looking at more rain than snow. Looks like the rain/snow should continue into the weekend. Here are Wednesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 56°/32° Butte: 54°/32° Kalispell: 54°/35° Missoula: 58°/38°