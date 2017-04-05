Hall named to Mid-Major All-America team

MIAMI (AP) — Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat. Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million. The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday. A 7-foot center with 3-point range, Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics and played mostly as a reserve. He averaged 9.5 points in 278 regular-season games shot a c...

