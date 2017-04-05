MSU's Lyche named RMISA Women's Skier of the Year - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MSU's Lyche named RMISA Women's Skier of the Year

BOZEMAN -

The post season accolades continue to roll in for the Montana State ski team. The Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association named Benni Lyche their women's skier of the year.

The Junior from Norway won the giant slalom at the NCAA championship, becoming just the fourth Bobcat to win an individual title. She added to that performance by earning All-American honors for her seventh place finish in the Slalom. Lyche is now a four time All-American, with three of those honors coming in the giant slalom.

