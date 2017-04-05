Cats wide receivers looking to step up

When Chris Murray emerged last year as the quarterback for Montana State, the Cats started playing well and winning some games. Murray, a star in the making, is electric running the ball, but perhaps the odd group out became the guys he's supposed to throw the ball to. The Bobcats finished the season second-to-last in the Big Sky in passing yards per game, beating out only Cal Poly, who runs 90 percent of the time. The Bobcats averaged just over 150 yards per game through the air, and the Cats quarterbacks only completed 46 percent of their passes. To put that into perspective, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield led the nation at 71 percent. The Cats have their top five receivers back on the roster but instead of blaming the offense or the guys throwing the ball, they say they need to do a better job.

"Not up to standard," said receivers coach Matt Miller of last year's performance. "Not up to the standard and everybody knows that in that room. We've got to make plays for our quarterback."

"Personally, I left a lot plays out there last year, and I think as a group we did as well," said freshman receiver Kevin Kassis. "Leaving those plays out there results in 4-7, and we know as a unit that if we make those plays we can turn it around and improve our record."