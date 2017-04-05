Cats wide receivers looking to step up - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Cats wide receivers looking to step up

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

When Chris Murray emerged last year as the quarterback for Montana State, the Cats started playing well and winning some games. Murray, a star in the making, is electric running the ball, but perhaps the odd group out became the guys he's supposed to throw the ball to. The Bobcats finished the season second-to-last in the Big Sky in passing yards per game, beating out only Cal Poly, who runs 90 percent of the time. The Bobcats averaged just over 150 yards per game through the air, and the Cats quarterbacks only completed 46 percent of their passes. To put that into perspective, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield led the nation at 71 percent. The Cats have their top five receivers back on the roster but instead of blaming the offense or the guys throwing the ball, they say they need to do a better job.

"Not up to standard," said receivers coach Matt Miller of last year's performance. "Not up to the standard and everybody knows that in that room. We've got to make plays for our quarterback."

"Personally, I left a lot plays out there last year, and I think as a group we did as well," said freshman receiver Kevin Kassis. "Leaving those plays out there results in 4-7, and we know as a unit that if we make those plays we can turn it around and improve our record."

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Tee It Up: Old Works

    Tee It Up: Old Works

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-07-04 22:19:05 GMT

    In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!

    In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!

  • Original Carroll Gym Floor Survived Train Wreck

    Original Carroll Gym Floor Survived Train Wreck

    Monday, July 3 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-07-04 01:49:34 GMT

    Carroll College just replaced the original gym floor inside the PE Center that was dedicated in 1970. That court saw its fair share of wear in tear. 

    Carroll College just replaced the original gym floor inside the PE Center that was dedicated in 1970. That court saw its fair share of wear in tear. 

  • UGF now University of Providence

    UGF now University of Providence

    Saturday, July 1 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-07-02 00:45:52 GMT

    On Saturday, July 1st, the University of Great Falls officially became the University of Providence. The name change was announced two weeks ago in late June.

    On Saturday, July 1st, the University of Great Falls officially became the University of Providence. The name change was announced two weeks ago in late June.

    •   

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Former Zag Kelly Olynyk agrees to 4-year deal with Heat

    Former Zag Kelly Olynyk agrees to 4-year deal with Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat. Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million. The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday. A 7-foot center with 3-point range, Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics and played mostly as a reserve. He averaged 9.5 points in 278 regular-season games shot a c...
    MIAMI (AP) — Kelly Olynyk has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat. Agent Greg Lawrence confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million. The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday. A 7-foot center with 3-point range, Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics and played mostly as a reserve. He averaged 9.5 points in 278 regular-season games shot a c...

  • Tillie, Hachimura in action at FIBA U19 World Cup in Egypt

    Tillie, Hachiumura open play at FIBA U19 World Cup

    Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.

    Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.

  • Tee It Up: Old Works

    Tee It Up: Old Works

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-07-04 22:19:05 GMT

    In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!

    In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.