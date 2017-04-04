The forest has a secret: The search for militia man David Burger - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The forest has a secret: The search for militia man David Burgert

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Have you seen David Earl Burgert, Junior, a familiar foe to law enforcement?

Burgert led Project 7, which was an anti-government militia in Flathead County.

In 2001, he was accused of plotting to assassinate local authorities and stockpiling weapons and ammunition, including a machine gun.

He eluded police by staging his own death and fled into the forest near Kalispell.

In 2002, he was arrested following a shootout with the FBI and police, convicted and sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

He was paroled in 2010, and it wasn't long before law enforcement was on his tail again. 

He led officers on a chase outside of Lolo, then seemingly disappeared into the forest. 

******
Longtime Lolo resident Steve Bayha often takes his family to Fort Fizzle, a picnic site along the Lolo Trail. 

"I feel that it's a pretty good community, where people have their eyes open," Bayha says.

Some are still keeping an eye on the woods, where wanted militia man David Burgert disappeared nearly six years ago.

"I was actually quite keen on meeting him for a long time."

Will Newsom, a retired Missoula County Sheriff's deputy, says he has an unfinished conversation with Burgert. 

"The last conversation we had, we were shooting at each other."

The initial call was not out of the ordinary: Newsom was called to check on a person, who was camping in the area illegally. 
But the situation escalated quickly.
Newsom says he knew burgert was taking him away from backup, away from help.

"This is going to be a gun fight."

"During the shooting, David Burgert was hunkered down on this side of the jeep, the bullets from the deputies, coming from the opposite direction," says ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall. "Following the shooting, when they went to walk around the jeep, nothing was there."

"That made the hair on the back of my neck stand up, because I had just been shot at, and I just realized that I have no idea where this guy is at," Newsom adds.

After an all out manhunt by local, state and federal authorities, detectives turned up virtually nothing.
Burgert's Jeep Cherokee, with it's tires popped, is still impounded.

Detective Lieutenant Robert Kennedy, with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, says, "We did not find any blood or traces of blood in the area." 

No blood indicating he was shot or wounded.
No body indicating he is dead.
But there was one clue, a clue that could indicate Burgert was ready to live off the land for as long as he needed.

"We did locate one cache that we thought belonged to him," Det. Lt. Kennedy says. "There was some clothing in a box with some other survival type items."

Knowing he had skills necessary to survive in the backcountry and without any fresh leads, law enforcement today is left to speculate.

"There are several theories, at least a couple of theories, that he is dead, up in the hills where the shooting took place,"  according to Det. Lt. Kennedy. "There are several theories that he might still be alive and that he escaped during that initial search for him..."

Spreading his message of government hatred, alive...

"Mr. Burgert is a person, you know, that will come out eventually if he is alive and surface in the public eye."

Or dead.

"David Burgert is somewhere, whether he's alive or dead, he's somewhere," Newsom adds.

And Bayha takes comfort in theories that if Burgert is still alive, he's likely moved on.

"I would say, if you're trying to be gone, you keep yourself gone."

Burgert is no stranger to disguising himself to blend in with his surroundings.

Kennedy told Angela that about a month before the shooting with Missoula County Sheriff's deputies, Burgert was seen purchasing a woman's wig at a Missoula cosmetic studio.

If you see David Burgert or have details on his whereabouts, call law enforcement immediately.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Yellowstone's Norris campground closed to new campers

    Yellowstone's Norris campground closed to new campers

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-07-06 16:46:27 GMT

    YELLOWSTONE NATL. PARK- Currently, the Norris Campground is closed to new campers. There is no running water at the campground and at most employee residences. 

    YELLOWSTONE NATL. PARK- Currently, the Norris Campground is closed to new campers. There is no running water at the campground and at most employee residences. 

  • Local bar left with damages from earthquake

    Local bar left with damages from earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:29:11 GMT

    In Lincoln, local businesses are picking up the mess left behind by a 5.8 Earthquake. 

    In Lincoln, local businesses are picking up the mess left behind by a 5.8 Earthquake. 

  • 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:32:24 GMT

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

  • USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake

    USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-07-06 14:59:52 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.  

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.  

  • Lincoln businesses 'cleaning up' after 5.8 earthquake strikes

    Lincoln businesses 'cleaning up' after 5.8 earthquake strikes

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-06 16:40:30 GMT

    LINCOLN, MT- Businesses in Lincoln, Montana are cleaning up after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck their area early Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN, MT- Businesses in Lincoln, Montana are cleaning up after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck their area early Thursday morning. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.