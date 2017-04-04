Recent bear encounters, FWP says be "cautious"

Spring is here and bears are coming out of hibernation.

ABC FOX Montana saw first hand the impacts of making contact with wildlife from a viral story out of Oregon.

In this case, the hiker said he was trying to help the black bear cub.

But as our Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department remind us this is never a good idea.

When Oregon man Corey Hancock came across what appeared to be a dying black bear cub on a hiking trail.

As a father, he listened to parental instinct over reason and decided to pick it up and tried to help it.

"You know human or not, it was a struggling life. I had a lot of thoughts in that situation. But I pictured what would I do if that was my son. it's just fatherly instincts, I don't know, you know you just want to save it,” said Hancock.

Hancock carried the cub out, wrapped it in a blanket and took it to a wildlife care center, where the cub is now.

Hancock did take pictures of the cub and posted them to social media.

He ended up having over ten thousand shares and comments with people praising and criticizing his decision.

ABC FOX Montana showed Hancock's post to Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Expert, Jamie Jonkel.

Jonkel said no one should be doing that it's too dangerous and most of the time cubs are never really alone.

"A lot of times when you find an orphan, it's not an orphan. the mom has left them there. When they are really tiny like that for all we know she is relocating the den,” said Jonkel.

Jonkel added that if you care about it, you leave it alone.