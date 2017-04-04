Will North Fork Road ever get paved?

Gravel vs. pavement, while this doesn't seem like a hot topic it is for some in Columbia Falls. The important decision whether to pave or not pave the North Fork Road.

For years folks in Columbia Falls considered paving the eleven miles of road leading up to the west entrance of Glacier National Park.

Now, Columbia Falls City Council is asking the state to support them in this effort.

The city recently wrote a letter to Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke encouraging him and his department to give serious consideration to the paving.

Some locals like O'Brien Byrd are strongly for the paving process and he tells us the gravel roads on the north fork do not suffice, “Dust pollution is absolutely horrendous. It's bad for your rivers, it's bad for your plant life. The question who is saying that they don't want it paved? Well they're certainly the minority."

Byrd tells us paving the road can also offer alternative routes to glacier national park and one that runs through Columbia Falls, boosting the local economy.

Opponents of this issue argue for keeping the area rustic and worry once the road is paved traffic will increase, taking away the “off the grid charm.”