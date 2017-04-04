Spring Closure: Bozeman's Hyalite Road

April 1st through May 15th marks the annual spring closure of Hyalite Road to motorized use at the mouth of the canyon.

Each year the Hyalite Road is closed for six weeks during the spring break-up period as the road sub-grade thaws and becomes saturated with snowmelt. officials say Hyalite receives an overwhelming amount of traffic and the asphalt road is unable to support the repeated motorized use during the spring thaw which causes additional surface cracking and potholes.

This transition period provides a great opportunity to clean-up Hyalite, Bozeman’s well-loved backyard. It also provides an opportunity for non-motorized recreational pursuits during the spring season.

“Hikers, bikers, runners and other recreationists all enjoy and look forward to experiencing Hyalite in a different way during this 1.5 month closure,” said Corey Lewellen, Acting Bozeman District Ranger. “The plowing and winter access provides a fantastic winter opportunity. We are thankful to Gallatin County and Friends of Hyalite for their community involvement helping continue to keep Hyalite plowed.”

Over 20,000 visitors a month explore Hyalite during the winter, and more than of 40,000 a month during the summer. The Friends of Hyalite group says that number makes Hyalite one of the most sought after destinations in Montana. With all that love from recreationists, it is also important to take care of our backyard treasure. Friends of Hyalite, a local non-profit providing support, conservation and year-round recreational opportunities in Hyalite will be hosting a clean-up day on Sunday, May 7. Volunteers are needed to help clean up along the road, trailheads, parking lots and other heavily used areas. We need your continued support to help keep Hyalite enjoyable to all.

Muddy and snowy road and trail conditions still persist on the majority of the Custer Gallatin National Forest. Please take necessary safety pre-cautions and be prepared for rapidly changing weather situations.