Downtown Bozeman burglary suspect arrested

BOZEMAN -

A Kansas man suspected of breaking into two downtown Bozeman businesses on Monday was arrested Tuesday. After 24 hours of police searching for the burglary suspect, Brian W. Hillis, 44, was charged with felony burglary.

According to the charging documents:

Bozeman officers responded to a break-in alarm at Miller's Jewelry Monday morning. Surveillance video showed the burglar had the same physical description.

In addition to Miller’s, the suspect also burglarized the Foundry at 16 S. Tracy Ave.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, an officer located the suspect’s vehicle parked at a hotel on Valley Center Drive.

It had been rented by Hillis, and then he was taken into custody.

Hillis, who had approximately $600 in cash on him when he was arrested, told police that he had been drinking at a bar in Gallatin Gateway earlier in the night before burglarizing one of the businesses.

Hillis said he had drank too much and didn't remember how he entered the building. According to Bozeman police Hillis has multiple convictions for burglary in Kansas.

On Bozeman Police Department's Facebook the suspect Hillis, was identified by good old fashion Police work by your hard working and motivated Patrol Officers.They say they're happy Hillis was taking into custody without incident less than 24 hours of committing two burglaries in our city.

