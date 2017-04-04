Whitefish City Hall construction within budget and on schedule

City Manager Adam Hammat tells ABCFOX that despite the rough winter Whitefish experienced, Whitefish City Hall is right on schedule to open on May 8.

Hammat tells us he’s extremely conscientious of the tax payer’s dollars and says City Hall will only be over budget by about $150,000. 16 million is the budget the town decided on, and they’re sticking close to it.

But what happened to all the old furniture from old City Hall? Hammat tells us the city sold off the majority of its old furniture, but the little the city has left over will be re-used in the new City Hall to trim down extra expenses.

Hammat’s only worry is that new City Hall is finished before tourist season, but he’s confident with the warmer weather the city will get the project finished on time.