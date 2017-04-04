MSU mathematics education graduate program ranked No. 2 in nation

A Montana State University graduate program that educates math teachers recently received recognition from GradSource.com as the No. 2 program in the nation.

Montana State University’s master’s program in mathematics education was ranked No. 2 in GradSource.com’s math and statistics category.

Factors that contribute to the high rank include the program’s affordability, flexibility and student success.

“With a No. 2 prominence ranking and a No. 3 affordability ranking, Montana State University's Master of Science in Mathematics Education takes the No. 2 overall spot in our list of top ten programs,” GradSource.com noted in its accompanying write-up about the MSU program.

MSU offers two on-campus programs in mathematical sciences: a master of science in mathematics and a master of science in statistics, as well as an online master's program in mathematics education. The fully online program focuses on teacher development and is designed to give students a rich and varied background in math concepts.

The online program in mathematics education is aimed toward high school math teachers, according to Elizabeth Burroughs, head of the MSU Department of Mathematical Sciences. Burroughs said a group of 12 students in the program graduated last summer, and 6 of those students were Montana residents. Seven of the 10 students who will graduate this spring or summer are public school teachers in Montana.

“This master’s program is designed to reach teachers where they live and work," Burroughs said. "Equalizing access is important for MSU's outreach mission and important for Montana, where distance traditionally has inhibited teachers in rural areas from pursuing advanced degrees.”

For more information about the MSU Department of Mathematical Sciences, visit http://www.math.montana.edu/index.html.

GradSource.com is an online resource for prospective master’s and doctoral students. The website aims to provide comprehensive academic and career information, including program overviews, school rankings and job outlooks.