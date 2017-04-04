Visiting scholar to discuss global change and sustainability at MSU

Stanford University researcher Peter Vitousek will discuss “Understanding Global Change and a Transition to Sustainability” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in Montana State University’s Procrastinator Theater.

The lecture is free and open to the public as part of the Montana Institute on Ecosystems' Distinguished Visiting Lecture Series. Light refreshments will be served prior to the talk.

Vitousek's research focuses on ecosystems, including understanding the processes that maintain soil fertility and plant productivity in tropical forests; evaluating interactions between ecosystems and societies in the Pacific prior to European contact; and using the Hawaiian Islands as a model system to understand how the world works.

A professor of biology at Stanford, Vitousek is also a senior fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment and co-director of the First Nations Futures Program.

Vitousek will also speak in Missoula on April 11.

The Montana Institute on Ecosystems is a multi-institutional community dedicated to understanding complex ecosystems and the interconnectedness of people and nature. For more information, visit http://www.montanaioe.org.