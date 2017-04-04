Comments wanted for the Belgrade to Bozeman Road Corridor Study - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Comments wanted for the Belgrade to Bozeman Road Corridor Study

Gallatin County -

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration and in coordination with Gallatin County and the cities of Belgrade and Bozeman, is developing a corridor study of the Frontage Road between Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade and the Interstate 90 westbound on- and off-ramps at North 7th Avenue in Bozeman.

This informational meeting will be held Tuesday, April 18, in the Lewis/Madison Room of the Best Western Plus GranTree Inn, 1325 North 7th Avenue, in Bozeman. The meeting will begin with an open house at 6:00 p.m. with a presentation to follow at 6:30 p.m. According to the press release, project team members will be available during the meeting to discuss the study.

Officials say the purpose of the meeting is to present the recommended improvement options developed for the corridor and to gather community feedback on the draft corridor planning study report.

The Belgrade to Bozeman Frontage Road Corridor Study is a planning-level study and is not a design or construction project. The study allows for early planning-level coordination with the public, stakeholders, and environmental resource agencies. The study will help ensure a smooth and efficient transition from transportation planning to future project development/environmental review, if any, based on needs and funding availability.

The study identifies potential short- and long-term improvements to address safety, geometric, and environmental concerns based on needs identified through the planning process. This analysis will support a future environmental review process if a project or projects are forwarded from the study.

Officials say public input is a very important part of the process, and interested parties are encouraged to attend and participate.

Beginning April 14, the draft corridor study report may be viewed at here.
Comments and concerns may be submitted in writing at the meeting or online at here.

