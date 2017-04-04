License suspended for nurse fired for stealing narcotics - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

License suspended for nurse fired for stealing narcotics

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Board of Nursing has suspended the license of a registered nurse who was fired from Billings Clinic for stealing narcotics intended for patients and replacing the drug with saline.
    
The board issued an emergency suspension of Donald Mills' license on March 30 after he acknowledged diverting fentanyl from a dispensing cabinet in the cardiac catheter lab and using it without a prescription.
    
The board's notice said Mills reported he began using fentanyl left over from patient procedures in November 2016 and later used syringes to remove fentanyl from vials and replaced it with saline. Fentanyl is used to treat pain and for sedation.
    
Mills' license may be revoked after further investigation.
    
Billings Clinic recently notified 341 patients that their treatment may have been affected by the theft without identifying the nurse involved.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:32:24 GMT

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

  • USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake

    USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-07-06 14:59:52 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.  

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.  

  • Sleepy Montanans take to social, share stories of late night earthquake

    Sleepy Montanans take to social, share stories of late night earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:59 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:59:12 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday. 

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday. 

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Lincoln businesses 'cleaning up' after 5.8 earthquake strikes

    Lincoln businesses 'cleaning up' after 5.8 earthquake strikes

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-06 16:40:30 GMT

    LINCOLN, MT- Businesses in Lincoln, Montana are cleaning up after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck their area early Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN, MT- Businesses in Lincoln, Montana are cleaning up after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck their area early Thursday morning. 

  • 911 calls are increasing in the Flathead Valley

    911 calls are increasing in the Flathead Valley

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-07-05 23:28:45 GMT

    Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent. 

    Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent. 

  • Billings Police report Rory Wanner as a missing person

    Billings Police report Rory Wanner as a missing person

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:32:16 GMT

    Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm. 

    Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.