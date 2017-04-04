Child Abuse Awareness month, thousands of children in MT foster care system

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and Missoula's Youth Dynamics, which provide therapeutic behavioral health services for children and families, is spreading knowledge about Montana's own statistics.

There are currently over 3,000 children in the foster care system, according to Youth Dynamics. This is over a 10-percent increase from last year.

A major concern, the program says, is that the number of foster homes has not kept up with the need. With low resources, many children in foster care end up in group homes, shelter care, or being placed out of the area in order to find placement.

Youth Dynamics adds "more concerning is that when children move from temporary placement to placement they often lose social supports and people that are close to them. Children in the foster care system are being diagnosed with PTSD in record numbers, surpassing that of US war veterans."

In November ABC FOX Montana reported about the shortage of foster homes, where Youth Dynamics was asking for new foster parents or assistance in temporary care.

Anyone interested can contact the program on their site or through their Facebook page.