SmartAssest: Missoula top fitness friendly city, top active retirement city

SmartAssest's third annual study puts Montana in its top five for fitness friendly place once again.

As the study says, "Although everyone faces those obstacles, some places in America make it easier to get, and stay, in shape. In order to determine the most fitness-friendly places, we looked at factors like the percent of commuters who walk or bike to work, the concentration of fitness professionals, the concentration of fitness businesses, the concentration of fast food places and the hourly rate for personal trainers. For more on where we got our data and how we put it together, read our data and methodology section below."

Missoula also hit the top five for best cities for an active retirement.

Check out SmartAssest's finding below:

Top Fitness Friendly Cities:

Key Findings

Lots of movement – Four of last year’s top 10 areas lost their spots in this year’s analysis of most fitness-friendly places. But most did not fall too far. Boston and Fort Collins, Colorado, for example, fell out of the top 10 but stayed in the top 20.

– Four of last year’s top 10 areas lost their spots in this year’s analysis of most fitness-friendly places. But most did not fall too far. Boston and Fort Collins, Colorado, for example, fell out of the top 10 but stayed in the top 20. Fitness-unfriendly South – Nine out of the bottom 10 places are in the South. Metro areas in Texas, Georgia and Alabama all make frequent appearances at the bottom of our list.

– Nine out of the bottom 10 places are in the South. Metro areas in Texas, Georgia and Alabama all make frequent appearances at the bottom of our list. College towns are great for fitness – Many of the most fitness-friendly places, like Missoula, Ames and Corvallis, are home to major public universities.

1. Missoula, Montana

Missoula has made it in the top five all three years and even improved it's numbers. Missoula has 36 fitness professionals per 10,000 workers and 137 fitness centers per 10,000 businesses. The study says "Missoula has the highest concentration of fitness businesses in the country so residents don’t need to go far to find a recreation or fitness center. All things considered, it’s not surprising that we’ve also highlighted Missoula as a top city for an active retirement."

2. (tie) Ames, Iowa

2. (tie) Corvallis, Oregon

4. Bend-Redmond, Oregon

5. State College, Pennsylvania

6. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, California

7. La Crosse-Onalaska, Wisconsin-Minnesota

8. Boulder, Colorado

9. Charlottesville, Virginia

10. Napa, California

Best Cities for an Active Retirement:

Key Findings

Wilmington wins. This city ranks as the best place for an active retirement for the second consecutive year. Delaware is a tax friendly state for retirees. That’s one reason why Wilmington rates so well.

This city ranks as the best place for an active retirement for the second consecutive year. Delaware is a tax friendly state for retirees. That’s one reason why Wilmington rates so well. The East Coast is best for an active retirement. Six of our top 10 cities are located off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean.

1. Wilmington, Delaware

2. Portland, Maine

3. Santa Barbara, California

4. Bethesda, Maryland

5. Missoula, Montana

"Missoula recently ranked as the most fitness-friendly place in the country. For active retirees who live in the area, that’s great news. Something that’s also worth mentioning: Its walk score increased by two points within the past year. Now it’s 45. While Missoula still isn’t very easy to navigate on foot, walkscore.com describes it as somewhat bikeable."