SmartAssest: Missoula top fitness friendly city, top active retirement city

SmartAssest's third annual study puts Montana in its top five for fitness friendly place once again.
As the study says, "Although everyone faces those obstacles, some places in America make it easier to get, and stay, in shape. In order to determine the most fitness-friendly places, we looked at factors like the percent of commuters who walk or bike to work, the concentration of fitness professionals, the concentration of fitness businesses, the concentration of fast food places and the hourly rate for personal trainers. For more on where we got our data and how we put it together, read our data and methodology section below."
Missoula also hit the top five for best cities for an active retirement.
Check out SmartAssest's finding below:
1. Missoula, Montana
Missoula has made it in the top five all three years and even improved it's numbers. Missoula has 36 fitness professionals per 10,000 workers and 137 fitness centers per 10,000 businesses. The study says "Missoula has the highest concentration of fitness businesses in the country so residents don’t need to go far to find a recreation or fitness center. All things considered, it’s not surprising that we’ve also highlighted Missoula as a top city for an active retirement."
2. (tie) Ames, Iowa
2. (tie) Corvallis, Oregon
4. Bend-Redmond, Oregon
5. State College, Pennsylvania
6. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, California
7. La Crosse-Onalaska, Wisconsin-Minnesota
8. Boulder, Colorado
9. Charlottesville, Virginia
10. Napa, California
1. Wilmington, Delaware
2. Portland, Maine
3. Santa Barbara, California
4. Bethesda, Maryland
5. Missoula, Montana
"Missoula recently ranked as the most fitness-friendly place in the country. For active retirees who live in the area, that’s great news. Something that’s also worth mentioning: Its walk score increased by two points within the past year. Now it’s 45. While Missoula still isn’t very easy to navigate on foot, walkscore.com describes it as somewhat bikeable."
We went to the marina in Whitefish to speak with those that work on the boat dock to get safety tips for operating jet skis.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us the male that was found unresponsive near a Jet ski on July 3rd was 39 year old Robert Paul Trejo of Ocala Florida.
Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent.
People traveled from all over the country to visit Montana for the Fourth of July.
Holding the world record for fastest half marathon time while pushing a triple stroller, Theresa Pitts is ready for more.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...
LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.
LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.
LINCOLN, MT- Businesses in Lincoln, Montana are cleaning up after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck their area early Thursday morning.
Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent.
