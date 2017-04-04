SmartAssest: Missoula top fitness friendly city, top active reti - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

SmartAssest: Missoula top fitness friendly city, top active retirement city

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Full story first posted on SmartAssest

SmartAssest's third annual study puts Montana in its top five for fitness friendly place once again. 

As the study says, "Although everyone faces those obstacles, some places in America make it easier to get, and stay, in shape. In order to determine the most fitness-friendly places, we looked at factors like the percent of commuters who walk or bike to work, the concentration of fitness professionals, the concentration of fitness businesses, the concentration of fast food places and the hourly rate for personal trainers. For more on where we got our data and how we put it together, read our data and methodology section below."

Missoula also hit the top five for best cities for an active retirement.

Check out SmartAssest's finding below: 

Top Fitness Friendly Cities:

Key Findings

  • Lots of movement – Four of last year’s top 10 areas lost their spots in this year’s analysis of most fitness-friendly places. But most did not fall too far. Boston and Fort Collins, Colorado, for example, fell out of the top 10 but stayed in the top 20.
  • Fitness-unfriendly South – Nine out of the bottom 10 places are in the South. Metro areas in Texas, Georgia and Alabama all make frequent appearances at the bottom of our list.
  • College towns are great for fitness – Many of the most fitness-friendly places, like Missoula, Ames and Corvallis, are home to major public universities.

fitness_friendly_2_map (1)

1. Missoula, Montana

Missoula has made it in the top five all three years and even improved it's numbers. Missoula has 36 fitness professionals per 10,000 workers and 137 fitness centers per 10,000 businesses. The study says "Missoula has the highest concentration of fitness businesses in the country so residents don’t need to go far to find a recreation or fitness center. All things considered, it’s not surprising that we’ve also highlighted Missoula as a top city for an active retirement."

2. (tie) Ames, Iowa

2. (tie) Corvallis, Oregon

4. Bend-Redmond, Oregon

5. State College, Pennsylvania

6. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, California

7. La Crosse-Onalaska, Wisconsin-Minnesota

8. Boulder, Colorado

9. Charlottesville, Virginia

10. Napa, California

Best Cities for an Active Retirement:

Key Findings

  • Wilmington wins. This city ranks as the best place for an active retirement for the second consecutive year. Delaware is a tax friendly state for retirees. That’s one reason why Wilmington rates so well.
  • The East Coast is best for an active retirement. Six of our top 10 cities are located off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Best Cities for an Active Retirement in 2017

1. Wilmington, Delaware

2. Portland, Maine

3. Santa Barbara, California

4. Bethesda, Maryland

5. Missoula, Montana

"Missoula recently ranked as the most fitness-friendly place in the country. For active retirees who live in the area, that’s great news. Something that’s also worth mentioning: Its walk score increased by two points within the past year. Now it’s 45. While Missoula still isn’t very easy to navigate on foot, walkscore.com describes it as somewhat bikeable."

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:32:24 GMT

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

  • USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake

    USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-07-06 14:59:52 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.  

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.  

  • Sleepy Montanans take to social, share stories of late night earthquake

    Sleepy Montanans take to social, share stories of late night earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:59 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:59:12 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday. 

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday. 

  • Lincoln businesses 'cleaning up' after 5.8 earthquake strikes

    Lincoln businesses 'cleaning up' after 5.8 earthquake strikes

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-06 16:40:30 GMT

    LINCOLN, MT- Businesses in Lincoln, Montana are cleaning up after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck their area early Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN, MT- Businesses in Lincoln, Montana are cleaning up after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck their area early Thursday morning. 

  • 911 calls are increasing in the Flathead Valley

    911 calls are increasing in the Flathead Valley

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-07-05 23:28:45 GMT

    Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent. 

    Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent. 

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Montana dam blocked again in Yellowstone River

    Montana dam blocked again in Yellowstone River

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:23:10 GMT

    Threat to endangered fish

    Threat to endangered fish

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.