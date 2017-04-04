Future of one-room schoolhouses secure in rural communities?

Low student enrollment leaves one-room schoolhouses across the nation on the brink of closing.

A century ago, they were a staple in most communities. Now only 200 remain, roughly 75 of those in Montana, but they continue to show they still serve a purpose in rural communities.

Eight students attend Sunset School in Greenough -- four kindergartners, a 2nd grader, two 3rd graders and one 4th grader all learning together under one roof. Teachers say the age difference doesn't matter. Students all interact with one another and are more like a family than peers. One student even makes the 40 minute drive from Missoula for the one-on-one teaching.

However, the actual number of students is one that often fluctuates, bringing with it an uncertain future. This school year started with 11 students, and is now down to 8. Some students are mainstreamed into bigger schools, others are home-schooled.

Toni Hatten is one of the teachers at Sunset and remembers a year when there was only one student, which often leads to the question "is there a future for one room school houses?" Hatten says she thinks there's a real value to this type of education.

"As you can see we went from 1 back up to 11 this year and those kids, for some really need that one-on-one. They don't fit into a bigger scheme of schools and then there are those families who live in this area. Why should they have to go to another district in order to get to school," says Hatten.

While the future for this kind of learning remains uncertain, teachers say it offers benefits students can't get in bigger classrooms.

Hali Miller is a first year teacher and says she loves the one-on-one time small classroom environments allow. She says they can meet each of their students needs by adjusting their pace. There's more flexibility, allowing the opportunity to spend more time on an area if needed.

"You can actually know each of your kids and it's not just like they're a number in your classroom from where you have 30 kids and you have to fit all the standards in. You can really get to know them and see what they needs. It's pretty amazing," says Miller.

Students also have more opportunities to go on field trips and collaborate with other schools. In just a few weeks, students will take an overnight field-trip to the Museum of the Rockies.

Hatten and Miller say it's their intention to keep Sunset School in operation for as long as possible. They say it benefits the community and most importantly, their childrens education. And with each new year brings the possibility of new students.

This summer, Sunset will celebrate 100 years of providing an education to a rural community. Alumni will visit the school, answer questions and tell stories about the education they received there years earlier, showing the past, present and, hopefully, future of one-room schoolhouses.