Vote for Black Olive Project postponed after hours of discussion

It was a packed house at the City Commissioners meeting Monday night. After many hours of presentations and public comment Mayor Carson Taylor decided to delay the vote on the Black Olive Project.

The Black-Olive building would include 56 apartments in five stories, as well as a small ground-floor commercial space suitable for a coffee shop-style business.

It would provide 37 on-site parking spaces in a garage enclosed in the building, four of which Andy Holloran, the developer, has proposed dedicating to a car sharing program so he can meet his city parking requirements.

According to filed city documents, studio apartments will be priced at one thousand dollars a month and two bedroom apartments will be two thousand dollars a month. Parking will cost an additional $75 to $100 a month.

The vote has been rescheduled for April 11th.