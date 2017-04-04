Lose that Winter Weight - Week 4 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lose that Winter Weight - Week 4

Posted: Updated:

We continue our get-healthy series, "Lose that Winter Weight."

This week, some good news and bad news.

Both David, and his partner in health, Aubrey Nelsen from U-104.5/JACK105.9, lost a couple of pounds.

But David had a bit of a setback.

But first, here's what Shania Parker, Aubrey's trainer, has in store for her this week: "We’re going to get those legs all strong and get that abs good," says Shania.  "We’re going to work on those biceps too.  She’s getting a little stronger so we're going to add some weight there."

But David threw out his back while trying to dead lift 205 pounds.  So Jacob Levin, David's trainer, decided to change things up for him:

"We're going to try to get David stretching for a good 10 minutes.  And I encourage him to do that at home as well," says Jacob.  "But we're going to keep working on the mobility aspect of things.  The most important thing is to keep David moving to keep him doing the same movement patterns at a lower weight that hurt him before so we can build strength in those areas”

And the plans seem to be working for the two.

Aubrey says, "I put on a pair of pants that I haven't been able to wear in a long, long time.  That was a little, 'Yay for me!' very happy about that!"

David says, "For the first time this ski season I was able to button the top button of my ski pants.  That’s a personal win!"

David also says that he spent the first three weeks measuring and recording everything he ate.  He says he was using an app that told him to eat 1,750 calories a day.  So, he was finding himself trying to eat that much and eating more than he normally would.  He says it was forcing him to eat more carbs than he normally would, as well.  Instead, he started just eating only when he was hungry, and reducing his carb intake, and that actually is helping him lose more weight.

