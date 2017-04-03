Parents voice concern over Busy Hands child injury - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Parents voice concern over Busy Hands child injury

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Controversy continues to surround a Missoula day-care provider after an infant was injured with multiple face wounds. This is the second child-on-child incident at they've had in the past five years. 

The incidents back in 2012 involved alleged sexual assaults that apparently took place between children at the drop-in site.

The recent incident involved a baby and a 2-year-old. 

The baby's mother, Tracy Blinov says, "They said that there's been an incident. That's something no mother wants to hear. It makes your heart sink."

This incident occurred Friday night when another child bit 7-month old Eliana Blinov multiple times.

The owners of Busy Hands Fun Center showed Tracy the video of the attack.

"I physically watched the video of my child's attack. The child approached my daughter and was there for a minute 29 seconds before anyone responded to her. She was kicking and clearly in distress and the staff member was on her phone. Never went out of site," Blinov said.

Following an emergency room visit pictures of Eliana went viral on social media.

ABC FOX stopped by Busy Hands today and it appeared that the daycare was functioning as normal. As for other parents? This is anything but normal. 

"I've never had any negative experiences, but it's never a fun thing to hear. It makes you worry as a parent  - as it should. And that's why I'm pursuing other options," one father said.

Another parent stopping by to pick up her two children from Busy Hands hadn't heard about the incident, but was visibly concerned when we told her

The owner of Busy Hands declined an on-camera interview today, but told us over the phone last night that she plans to increase her attendant to child ratio.

Tracy Blinov is considering legal action though.

We spoke with someone with the Department of Children and Family Services who confirmed that child drop-in centers are not required to be licensed in Montana.

State law requires child care facilities that care for more than two children on a regular basis must be licensed. Regular basis is defined as caring for two or more children at least six hours a day for four or more days a week.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:32:24 GMT

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

  • 911 calls are increasing in the Flathead Valley

    911 calls are increasing in the Flathead Valley

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-07-05 23:28:45 GMT

    Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent. 

    Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent. 

  • Sleepy Montanans take to social, share stories of late night earthquake

    Sleepy Montanans take to social, share stories of late night earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:59 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:59:12 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday. 

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday. 

  • Montana dam blocked again in Yellowstone River

    Montana dam blocked again in Yellowstone River

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:23:10 GMT

    Threat to endangered fish

    Threat to endangered fish

  • No AC? No problem. Simple hacks to keep yourself cool

    No AC? No problem. Simple hacks to keep yourself cool

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 7:35 AM EDT2017-07-05 11:35:57 GMT

    Montana is heating up. 

    Montana is heating up. 

  • Brace yourself; Montana is getting a 'heat wave' this week

    Brace yourself; Montana is getting a 'heat wave' this week

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-07-05 18:36:02 GMT

    MISSOULA -Montanans are cautioned to grab their water bottle and personal handhold fan because a heat wave is predicted for Montana this week. “Sunshine and hot today,” said ABC FOX Montana’s Weather Authority Dave Cochran.

    MISSOULA -Montanans are cautioned to grab their water bottle and personal handhold fan because a heat wave is predicted for Montana this week. “Sunshine and hot today,” said ABC FOX Montana’s Weather Authority Dave Cochran.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.