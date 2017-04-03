Parents voice concern over Busy Hands child injury

Controversy continues to surround a Missoula day-care provider after an infant was injured with multiple face wounds. This is the second child-on-child incident at they've had in the past five years.

The incidents back in 2012 involved alleged sexual assaults that apparently took place between children at the drop-in site.

The recent incident involved a baby and a 2-year-old.

The baby's mother, Tracy Blinov says, "They said that there's been an incident. That's something no mother wants to hear. It makes your heart sink."

This incident occurred Friday night when another child bit 7-month old Eliana Blinov multiple times.

The owners of Busy Hands Fun Center showed Tracy the video of the attack.

"I physically watched the video of my child's attack. The child approached my daughter and was there for a minute 29 seconds before anyone responded to her. She was kicking and clearly in distress and the staff member was on her phone. Never went out of site," Blinov said.

Following an emergency room visit pictures of Eliana went viral on social media.

ABC FOX stopped by Busy Hands today and it appeared that the daycare was functioning as normal. As for other parents? This is anything but normal.

"I've never had any negative experiences, but it's never a fun thing to hear. It makes you worry as a parent - as it should. And that's why I'm pursuing other options," one father said.

Another parent stopping by to pick up her two children from Busy Hands hadn't heard about the incident, but was visibly concerned when we told her

The owner of Busy Hands declined an on-camera interview today, but told us over the phone last night that she plans to increase her attendant to child ratio.

Tracy Blinov is considering legal action though.

We spoke with someone with the Department of Children and Family Services who confirmed that child drop-in centers are not required to be licensed in Montana.

State law requires child care facilities that care for more than two children on a regular basis must be licensed. Regular basis is defined as caring for two or more children at least six hours a day for four or more days a week.