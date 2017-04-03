Butte Rescue Mission closes down officially

It's a sad day for residents and employees at the Butte Rescue Mission, as the shelter closed its doors for good.

The mission, which served about 100 people a day was forced to close after its building in uptown was deemed dangerous and they were unable to find a new location.

Residents and employees Monday helped packed and move furniture out of the old rescue mission.

However, for residents, there was no joy in packing up and leaving from the place they called home.

"This was a great place for people to come when they were trying to get sober, trying to get back on their feet. I think that's one part I am going to miss because I came here in a time of need,” said Anaa Bromley, Butte Rescue Mission Resident.

"Working in the kitchen...trying to prepare everything for everyone. It's has been... I should say...a pleasure to have everyone to come in and eat their meals and be able to come here,” said Dorvan Schuck, Butte Rescue Mission Employee.

Now that the rescue mission is closed, what is the city doing to help its homeless residents?

In fact, Chief Executive Dave Palmer said they are helping to find a new location.

"We want to find a solution to this problem because everyone that spoke at the zoning board hearing, they all said Butte needs a mission but they don't want it in their neighborhoods. I think we are going to have to explore some other options and see if what the best possible outcome can be,” said Chief Executive Dave Palmer.

Palmer said, for now, the residents have been given bus tickets to go to different communities and housing vouchers from Action Inc.

The mission did attempt to move into the Old Madison School building on Greenwood Avenue, but a petition against that initiative signed by more than 400 area residents stopped it in its tracks.

They will also try to construct a temporary shelter before winter for people to go to keep warm.