Proposed Black Olive Project forcing Bozeman to talk about growth

As Bozeman continues to battle growth, there is one solution commissioners are considering.

The thought of growing up rather than out is controversial for some.

"If the Black Olive Project is voted through later today at the city commissioners meeting that means on the corner of Black and Olive there will be a five story apartment complex building and now this building is causing a lot of controversy in the neighborhood.

"I've never heard as much know concerns about any development project in Bozeman as I have," said Jeff Milchen.

Jeff Milchen has lived in this house for 14 years he says they are all about growth just not in this way.

The Black Olive project is the inappropriate scale size and not taking account of the impact on the local neighborhoods.”

One of the major concerns for neighbors is parking.

"I live eight houses south of the proposed black olives project and for me my main concern is parking I'm single I have two vehicles this is a college town five students five vehicles

Gasteyer says it’s also the location.

My home is in the historic area and the corner is just next to the historic area,” said Gasteyer. “I think if it was on the northside where they're building all kinds of crazy buildings it would be okay.”

Others say the problem is five floors are too many.

“They can build a building there and still make housing for people, but they don't need to make it as big as it is,” said

But when ABC FOX Montana spoke to mayor Carson Taylor about growth last week he says Bozeman has to go up to fill the need for housing.

“We're going to be building up in the downtown area no question about it,” said Mayor Carson Taylor. “How we do it whether it’s this project or another is a different question but we will be building up."

Even with the controversy the developer, Andy Holloran of Home Base says this will be a good thing for Bozeman.

There's been a lot of public meetings there's been a lot of neighborhood meetings that we've had with the neighbors both as a group and I think it's very fascinating whole topic of growth and how we grow is very healthy,” said Holloran. “We respect the neighbors and some of their concerns and so hopefully as a community we can go together.”

The meeting is tonight at City Hall at 6pm.