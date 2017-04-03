Fans far and wide head to Spokane for Zags viewing parties

It's almost time for the biggest college basketball game of the year and for Gonzaga fans it could very well be the biggest game ever.

A handful of fans proved just how far Gonzaga loyalty has spread.

Christian Layman has been to 60 Zags games and says he can't imagine a better way to celebrate his 61st than a front row seat to the championship.

"If we win, this place is gonna go nuts. Everybody's gonna be nuts. People won't be able to go to sleep tonight probably," Layman said.

Tommy Crug and his dad Paul flew in all the way from Baltimore as part of Tommy's college decision tour - a decision they made immediately after Saturday's win against South Carolina.

"I talked to my son whose a freshman here, he's one one of the Zags ambassadors and he said 'Dad wouldn't it be great if we could all just make it to Phoenix?' I said 'You know Phoenix would be crazy, we won't be able to get there.' And he said the next best thing would be come here to Gonzaga."

But even Baltimore isn't as far as Ambrus Repenye's home.

The foreign exchange student from Hungary made sure he was here early enough to be fifth in line.

"I didn't really watch any basketball, I didn't watch college basketball, and now since I'm here, I'm watching all of the games and it's just so much fun," Repenye said.

The Zags take on UNC tonight for the championship title.