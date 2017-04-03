Anchorage, Alaska man dies in crash in northwestern Montana

POLSON, Mont. (AP) - Authorities in northwestern Montana have released the name of a 39-year-old Anchorage, Alaska man who died in a one-vehicle crash on the Flathead Indian Reservation.



Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says Jiry Mayo Hammond died in the crash late on March 30 in Arlee.



The Montana Highway Patrol says Hammond and a 43-year-old man from Pablo were in a vehicle that went off the road, struck a fence and overturned. Both men were thrown from the vehicle and Hammond was crushed beneath it.



Bell says Hammond's last address was Anchorage. Earlier, state officials said he was from St. Ignatius.



The crash was still under investigation. Authorities have said they did not know who was driving.

