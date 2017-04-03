Montana Senate passes broadband internet privacy measure - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana Senate passes broadband internet privacy measure

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By MATT VOLZ
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Senate has approved a measure that would bar internet service providers from being awarded state contracts if they collect data from their customers without consent.
    
The Senate voted 46-0 Monday to insert the provision into the 2018-2019 state budget.
    
The measure is in response to Congress voting to block rules that would have put restrictions on what companies like Charter can do with their customers' information, such as their internet browsing history.
    
Republican Sen. Ryan Osmundson of Buffalo says his measure would ensure that internet service providers seek the consent of customers before using or selling their information. If they don't, he says, they won't be doing business with the state.
    
The budget must be approved before the measure becomes effective.
    
Minnesota's state Senate passed a similar broadband privacy measure last week.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.