Secretary Zinke accepts President Trump’s first-quarter presidential salary as NPS donation

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us the male that was found unresponsive near a Jet ski on July 3rd was 39 year old Robert Paul Trejo of Ocala Florida.
Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent.
People traveled from all over the country to visit Montana for the Fourth of July.
Holding the world record for fastest half marathon time while pushing a triple stroller, Theresa Pitts is ready for more.
For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley.
Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent.
MISSOULA -Montanans are cautioned to grab their water bottle and personal handhold fan because a heat wave is predicted for Montana this week. “Sunshine and hot today,” said ABC FOX Montana’s Weather Authority Dave Cochran.
Fireworks begin at 10:30 pm Tuesday night
Montana is heating up.
According to a statement released by the Billings Police Department the body of Steven Nelson was located on Saturday.
